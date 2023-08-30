HURONIAN Releases “Blazing Bolt Of Hatred” From Upcoming Beyond Frozen Heights EP

Italian blackened death metal band Huronian have revealed the official music video of its newest creative effort “Blazing Bolt Of Hatred” from the band’s upcoming EP Beyond Frozen Heights.

The EP is set to be released on September 15 via Gruesome Records. The music video is an intimate experience, showing the band members playing their hearts out to the music. Preorder the EP on Bandcamp.

“Blazing Bolt Of Hatred” can be described as a cosmic rollercoaster of ethereal themes. Mixed with the band’s passion for classic melodic death/black metal, this makes the listening experience of the song truly unique. The lyrics of “Blazing Bolt Of Hatred” create grandiose images of cosmic proportions and explore a beautiful yet frightening world.

The band stated about the song:

“‘Blazing Bolt of Hatred’ is one of those tracks that didn't need to be changed/reworked much during the songwriting process. It was immediately accepted in its entirety - straightforward, aggressive, and full of obscure melody. Lyrics deal with Milton's opus Paradise Lost, bringing the listener into an obscure and mysterious trip filled with fear, beauty, and vengeance.”

Huronian was born in early 2020 by the will of DL and UMP, with the intention of recreating the sound of the golden age of melodic death metal and death/black metal, filtering the influences in a completely personal way.

After a few months MM joined the band as drummer and the trio recorded Demo 2020, a digital release containing two unreleased tracks and included a cover Dissection’s “Heaven’s Damnation”. Despite the global pandemic preventing the band from working in the rehearsal room, Huronian managed to complete the work on the debut album As Cold As A Stranger Sunset very quickly, thanks to the remote work and the great conceptual harmony between the members. It came out in October 2021 via Dolorem records (CD version) and Gruesome Records (tape version).

In the meantime, the live line-up has been completed with the inclusion of two session musicians respectively on the bass and the second guitar. The summer of 2022 saw Huronian playing in Portugal and Spain supporting the release and in February 2023 the band teamed up with French legends Mercyless as supporting act and performed three shows on a mini-tour in Italy.

The music was written by Umberto Poncina. The song arrangement was done by Huronian. The lyrics were written by Daniele Lupidi. The song was recorded by Umberto Poncina and Claudio Corvo Mulas. Drums and vocals were recorded at Art Distillery Studios. The song was mixed and mastered by Umberto Poncina. The photos were taken by Xaendar Movie of Andrea Bennici. The artwork was designed by Daniele Lupidi. The video was created by Xaendar Movie of Andrea Bennici.

Tracklisting:

“The Guild (Intro)”

“Torturer’s Creed”

“Over Frozen Heights Pt. 1”

“Over Frozen Heights Pt. 2”

“Blazing Bolt Of Hatred”

“Blazing Bolt Of Hatred” video:

Huronian is:

Daniele Lupidi - Vocals

Umberto Poncina - Rhythm Guitar

Tommaso Pellegrini - Lead Guitar

Gianluca Trotta - Bass

Marcello Malagoli - Drums