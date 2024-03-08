Hyperspace Metalfest 2024 Adds TYMO, KAYAS To The Lineup

Canada's premier melodic and power metal festival Hyperspace Metal Fest has announced the addition of Edmonton thrashers Tymo and Vancouver melodeath Kayas to their lineup to replace Tylor Dory Trio and Sleepership on day 1 of the event on April 11 at The Wise Hall.

Their forthcoming 2024 lineup is their most epic to date to be hosted from April 11 to 13 in Vancouver, BC at Wise Hall and Rickshaw Theatre. The lineup will feature headliners Týr, Flotsam and Jetsam, and Skeletor along with additions of Trollfest, The Dread Crew of Oddwood to join Ather Realm, Iron Kingdom, and more out of the 15 bands performing over the three nights.

Festival organizer Joey Hockin of Journeyman Productions adds:

"Here we go with another Hyperspace Metal Festival, and this is the biggest one yet! I feel like this is a dream lineup for us, one that we've been working towards since the inception of the festival! Unfortunately, Transgressive has had to drop out of the lineup. We hope to have them in 2025! We couldn't have come nearly this far without the incredible support we've received from the power metal community. So, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, THANK YOU ONCE AGAIN! See you in April!"

Hyperspace Metal Festival V:

April 11-13, 2024

3 Day Pass - $90

Thursday & Friday - The Wise Hall 1882 Adanac St, Vancouver

Doors 6PM $30

Saturday - Rickshaw Theatre - 254 E Hastings, Vancouver

Doors 7PM $40

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and stay tuned for updates on the Facebook event page.

Event schedule:

Thursday, April 11 (The Wise Hall)

Skelator

Kayas

Syryn

Naitaka

Tymo

Friday, April 12 (Rickshaw Theatre)

Tyr

Trollfest

Aether Realm

The Dread Crew Of Oddwood

Balrogath

Saturday, April 13 (Rickshaw Theatre)

Flotsam And Jetsam

Iron Kingdom

Borealis

Osyron

Odinfist