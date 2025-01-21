Hyperspace Metalfest 2025 Adds GREYHAWK, THE ASTRAL PROPHETS To Lineup

Returning for its 6th edition after another year of crowd-pleasing epic fun in Vancouver, B.C., Canada's premier melodic and power metal festival Hyperspace Metal Fest announces the addition of headliner Greyhawk along with The Astral Prophets to their 2025 lineup to replace the unfortunate cancelations of Planeswalker and support from Heyoka's Mirror.

Festival organizer Joey Hockin of Journeyman Productions adds:

"There has been a shakeup in the Hyperspace lineup for this year. Planeswalker and Heyoka's Mirror have had to cancel their appearances this April. We're hoping that we'll be able to have them at the fest in the future, we're going to keep trying for next year. For this year please welcome newcomers The Astral Prophets and for the Friday night headliner, we have the mighty Greyhawk stepping up to play once again! Anyone who's seen them at Hyperspace before knows that they are going to tear the roof off!"

Being hosted at The Cobalt (April 10 &11) and the Rickshaw Theatre (April 12), Hyperspace Metal Fest's 2025 lineup features headliners Enforcer, Psychostick, along with Crimson Shadows, Lunar, Owlbear, Tower Hill, Solarus, Red Cain, Tylor Dory Trio, Serpent Rider, Luminator, and Crüzer.

Headlining Saturday, April 12 at The Rickshaw Theatre, Sweden's Enforcer have proved themselves both live and on record, they stake their place amongst the world’s most renowned heavy metal bands since first forming in 2005. They have toured the world over, playing the biggest festivals and garnering a global fanbase. Their latest sixth studio album Nostalgia (released May 2023 - Nuclear Blast), features 13 heavy metal anthems and throws Enforcer back to their speed metal roots. Fusing extreme guitar riffing with catchy stadium choruses, Enforcer is out to conquer the world.

Supporting Enforcer on the closing night lineup will be Comedy Metal Kings Psychostick. These humorcore titans bring forth a nostalgic escapade of sing-alongs and moshing fun with iconic titles such as "Beer!", "Numbers (I Can Only Count To Four)", "Dogs Like Socks", "Obey The Beard!", "Boobs", and their latest single "Ultra Mega Fast".

The Saturday night lineup will also witness the return of the formidable force that is Toronto's Crimson Shadows bringing forth tales of fantasy and warfare in their fierce melodic power and death metal imbued sound. Thundering across the icy Canadian mountains, Crimson Shadows has awoken after five years away. The band has emerged from the dark and is preparing to forge its own path in this next stage of its journey.

Across their defiant career stretching almost two decades, to date notable highlights of Crimson Shadows' journey include the band’s appearance at Wacken Open Air in Germany in mid-2013 and subsequent victory in obtaining the title of International Wacken Battle Champions. Alongside international performances, Crimson Shadows has ventured across the length and breadth of their homeland delivering brutality, technical prowess, and unyielding intensity in their melding of power and death.

Headlining Friday, April 11 at The Cobalt and returning for their third time at HMF is Seattle's Greyhawk. This will be the band's first time headlining along with performing with new vocalist Anthony Corso. They are supporting their latest album Thunderheart released in April 2024 on Fighter Records, a division of Xtreem Music.

The second night of the festival will also unleash the first-ever live performance of Lunar, a progressive metal project from California that features members from Witherfall, Helion Prime, Planeswalker, Novareign, Mokili Wa, Nordic Frost, Outloud, and Double Vision.

Their fourth and latest album The Illusionist features guests Jørgen Munkeby (Shining), Christian Münzner (Obscura), Andy Gillion (Mors Principium Est), Taylor Washington (Paladin), Sam Vallen (Caligula's Horse), Ben Karas (Thank You Scientist), Gleb Kanasevich, and Patrick Corona.

Meant to perform on the 2024 lineup, but forced to cancel, Tylor Dory Trio returns for 2025, they are a monstrous progressive metal unit and beloved by many in Western Canada. This live performance on Friday, April 11, will be their first following a nearly seven-year layoff.

Also added to the Friday lineup and opening the night is The Astral Prophets, a psychedelic rock/metal band from Calgary, AB featuring Apprentice, Lycanthro, and Scythia members. This is the band's first time on the fest although some members have played the fest before in previous groups. They will be supporting their latest 2023 EP Anywhere But Here.

Opening night of the festival, Thursday, April 10 at The Cobalt, will showcase the Pacific Northwest's Glyph, which is not just a heavy metal band, they are a crew of intergalactic mercenaries escaping a dying planet in their spaceship, the VSS Dragonlord. Clearly, Glyph isn’t just writing songs, they’re building worlds and they bring it forth in their latest album "Honor, Power, Glory" released this past March.

Traveling from Edmonton, AB, Tower Hill delivers premium old-school heavy metal inspired by bands like Running Wild, Riot, Judas Priest, early Blind Guardian, and Helloween. Forging the best of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s German, British, and US metal scenes into a new blend of shimmering steel, Tower Hill’s riff-driven, hook-laden traditional metal will have you banging your head and singing along.

Replacing the originally announced Lost Nebula, Calgary's Red Cain has been imported to perform their power-prog storytelling with Eastern European roots for the masses. They have been making waves since their first release in 2016, with award-winning music videos and concept albums Kindred: Act I, Kindred: Act II and NÄE'BLISS.

The albums contained a ton of genre inspirations, from gothic rock to ambient electronica, power, black, and death metal, and were universally lauded for their inventiveness, variety, and strong conceptual content. They continue this momentum with the latest singles "Firestarter" and "Demons II".

Purchase tickets on eventbrite.ca.

Thursday, April 10 – The Cobalt

Glyph

Tower Hill

Red Cain

Serpent Rider

Crüzer

Friday, April 11 – The Cobalt

Greyhawk

Lunar

Solarus

Tylor Dory Trio

The Astral Prophets

Saturday, April 11 – Rickshaw Theatre

Enforcer

Psychostick

Crimson Shadows

Owlbear

Luminator