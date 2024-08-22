HYPOCRISY / PAIN Mastermind PETER TÄGTGREN Answers Fan-Submitted Questions - Part 4 (Video)

Hypocrisy / Pain mastermind and producer Peter Tägtgren has shared the fourth insallment of himself answering some of the most interesting questions submitted by his YouTube channel subscribers.

Tägtgren performed with Pain at Germany's Wacken Open Air 2024 on August 2nd. He has shared the video below offering a behind-the-scenes look at the day.

Pain recently released their new album, I Am, via Nuclear Blast Records. Filled with anthems like "Don't Wake The Dead" and the hit single "Party In My Head," alongside atmospheric tracks such as "I Am" and "Fair Game," the album seamlessly blends uplifting catchiness with introspective moments, marking Peter Tägtgren's most personal and boldest work to date.

I Am can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"I Just Dropped By (To Say Goodbye)"

"Don't Wake The Dead"

"Go With The Flow"

"Not For Sale"

"Party In My Head"

"I Am"

"Push The Pusher"

"The New Norm"

"Revolution"

"My Angel"

"Fair Game"

"Don't Wake The Dead" video:

"Push The Pusher" video:

"Go With The Flow" video: