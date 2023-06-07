HYPOCRISY Premier "They Will Arrive" Music Video

On November 26, 2021, Hypocrisy released their latest album, Worship, which saw the best global chart results in the band's history so far. And yet, the band has another ace up their sleeve.

The fierce banger, "They Will Arrive", taken from Worship, provides the perfect soundtrack to the video, which was filmed across three different concerts during their last European tour in autumn/winter 2022.

Peter Tägtgren comments: "We’ve got a chance to make another video with Damien Dausch and it feels like it completes the Worship tour. Enjoy!"

Hypocrisy will be appearing at a few festivals in Europe this summer and will play some shows with label buddies Behemoth and In Flames.

Tour dates:

June

15 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

17 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

18 - Hannover, Germany (with Behemoth)

20 - Karlsruhe, Germany (with Behemoth)

July

15 - Neukirchen, Germany - Dong Open Air

29 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stone Henge Fest

August

3 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

11 - Obermehler, Germany - Party.San Metal Open Air

12 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Fesival

13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

26 - Rättvik, Sweden - Dalhalla Brinner (with In Flames)

September

8 - Hüttikon, Switzerland - Meh Suff

Hypocrisy is:

Peter Tägtgren - Vocals, Guitars

Mikael Hedlund - Bass

Henrik Axelsson - Session Drums

Thomas Elofsson - Session Guitarist