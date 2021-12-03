HYPOCRISY's Peter Tägtgren To Guest On Streaming For Vengeance Saturday

Hypocrisy legend Peter Tägtgren guests on BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance this Saturday, December 4th at 3:33 PM EST and talks about the band's long-awaited new studio album, Worship.



You can watch/listen Streaming For Vengeance on the BraveWords Facebook page or the BraveWords YouTube channel. For more information about Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.



On November 26th, the newest addition to the Hypocrisy catalog, Worship, was released via Nuclear Blast Records. That evening, the band presented their fans with a special listening session that featured a video of vinyl being sent up to the stratosphere.

The journey was completed on a bespoke launch vehicle that carried and supported the record through the atmosphere. The craft was lifted by a large hydrogen-filled balloon reaching a maximum altitude of over 120,000 feet/36.57 km above the Earth. It fell back down to Earth reaching speeds over 200mph until it re-entered the troposphere (where we all live) where the onboard parachute slowed the craft to a gentle walking pace by the time it touched down.

Watch the full video of this historical launch:

It has been eight long years since the last record, and Hypocrisy fans can feel the itch. Worship is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, Hypocrisy has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at Tägtgren’s Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (Kataklysm, In Flames, Carnifex), Worship’s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.

Worship is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- LP

* Crystal Clear W/ Silver & Black Splatter (Exclusive to USA) (Limited to 600)

* Blue/White Marbled (Exclusive to USA) (Limited to 500)

* Transparent Blue/Black/White Marbled (Limited to 600)

* Transparent Violet/Black Marbled (Limited to 400)

* Black

* Purple (Exclusive to Europe) (Limited to 100)

* Crystal Clear (Exclusive to Europe) (Limited to 100)

- Purple Tint Cassette (Limited to 250)

- Box Set (Limited to 900)

* Light Blue W/ Black Splatter

* Cassette

Order/save here.

Worship tracklisting:

"Worship"

"Chemical Whore"

"Greedy Bastards"

"Dead World"

"We're The Walking Dead"

"Brotherhood Of The Serpent"

"Children Of The Gray"

"Another Day"

"They Will Arrive"

"Bug In The Net"

"Gods Of The Underground"

"Worship" video:

"Children Of The Gray" video:

"Dead World" video:

"Chemical Whore" video:

Hypocrisy is:

Peter Tägtgren - Vocals, Guitars

Mikael Hedlund - Bass

Reidar Horghagen - Drums

Thomas Elofsson - Session Guitarist