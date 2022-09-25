I AM Announces November US Headlining Dates

Texas brutal death thrash outfit I Am will return to the road this November on a US headlining tour. The journey begins on November 3rd in Corpus Christi, Texas and will run through November 18th in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Act Like You Know Fest. Support will be provided by Bodybox and MNRK Heavy labelmates Rhythm Of Fear.

Comments vocalist Andrew Hileman, "This is our first headliner since 2019, so we’re insanely excited to give the proper show that Eternal Steel and show goers deserve. We really wanted to focus this run on some of our favorite cities to play in Texas and Florida. We’re joining forces with Florida’s sickest bands right now - Bodybox and Rhythm Of Fear - so get out to these shows and witness a night of banging riffs!”

Catch I Am with Bodybox and Rhythm Of Fear at the following shows:

November

3 - Boozerz - Corpus Christi, TX

4 - Vibes Underground - San Antonio, TX

5 - The End - Houston, TX

6 - Cheapstakes - Dallas, TX

7 - La Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA

9 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

10 - Respectables - West Palm, FL

11 - The Archetype - Jacksonville, FL

12 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

14 - The End - Nashville, TN

15 - Vino's - Little Rock, AR

16 - The Odyssey - Springfield, MO

18 - Act Like You Know Fest - Tulsa, OK

I Am will be touring in support of their new full-length, Eternal Steel, released earlier this month on MNRK Heavy. Brandishing a unique fusion of ferocious thrash and death metal like a weapon of mass destruction, I Am is purely no-nonsense in their patented “Texas Death” assault. Armed with riffs, speed, and overwhelming power, the band channels discontent and anger into empowering anthems, as likely to inspire a grueling workout as to incite the pit.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Randy Leboeuf (Kublai Khan, Sentinels, The Acacia Strain), Eternal Steel combines the onslaught of the band’s well-received Hard 2 Kill (2018) full-length with the primal bite of Life Through Torment (2017) into a singular statement of intent. The death n’ roll groove of Obituary, the street-smart violence of Cro-Mags, it all coalesces into something fresh, exciting, and distinctly I Am.

Eternal Steel is available now on CD, LP, cassette, and digitally. Order yours today at this location.

Tracklisting:

“The Primal Wave”

“Surrender To The Blade”

“The Iron Gate”

“Eternal Steel”

“Vicious Instinct”

“Infernal Panther”

“Queen Incarnate”

“Heaven On Earth”

“Price Of Pain”

“Eye Candy”

“Manic Cure”

“Surrender To The Blade” video:

“The Iron Gate” video:

“The Primal Wave” video:

(Photo – Kevyn Reece)