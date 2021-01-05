I AM MORBID Feat. Former MORIBID ANGEL Members To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Blessed Are The Sick Album On European Tour

January 5, 2021, 33 minutes ago

The Flaming Arts Agency has announced that Morbidfest is coming back to summon the fierce admirers of extreme metal in Europe.

"This edition will be dedicated to the 30-year anniversary of the Blessed Are The Sick album, which you’ll be able to enjoy live from the mighty I Am Morbid. The tour will be enhanced by the prominent death metallers Grave (Sweden), Gruesome (USA), and Pyrexia (USA). Selected opening acts, ticket links, and more dates TBA. Stay tuned!"

I Am Morbid features former Morbid Angle members David Vincent (vocals, bass) and Tim Yeung (drums). The lineup is rounded out by guitarists Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Kelly McLauchlin.



