I AM MORBID To Perform Iconic MORBID ANGEL Album Altars Of Madness At Milwaukee Metal Fest 2024

After a successful return of Milwaukee Metal Festival in 2023, the iconic midwestern, multi-day event is now revealing 11 more bands and daily schedules for the 2024 edition, with more to be announced.

The festival is now welcoming I Am Morbid, who will be performing the iconic Morbid Angel record, Altars Of Madness, in its entirety on Sunday, May 19.

In addition, fans can use code DEATH5 to save $5 on single day tickets at therave.com/metalfest.

The daily lineup is as follows:

Friday, May 17: Blind Guardian, Kamelot, Symphony X, Destruction, Marduk, Hammerfall, Metal Church, Incantation, Eternal Champion, Profanatica, Visigoth, UADA, Belushi Speed Ball, Night Demon, Necrofier, Hellwitch, Silva, Ancient Entities, Illusion Of Fate, and more.

Saturday, May 18: Mr. Bungle, Testament, Hatebreed, Katatonia, Death To All (Unique set #1), Deicide, Possessed, The Red Chord, Soilent Green (Reunion), Skinless, Martyr AD, Heathen, Devourment, Internal Bleeding, Cenotaph, Cloak, Embryonic Autopsy, Eyes of the Living, and more,

Sunday, May 19:, Slaughter To Prevail, Avatar, In Flames, I Am Morbid (Altars Of Madness set), Death To All (Unique Set #2), Lacuna Coil, Paleface Swiss, Bleed From Within, Exhumed, It Dies Today, Alluvial, Casket Robbery, Viogression, Errors of Humanity, Amerakin Overdose, Beyond Threshold, and more.

The festivities will kick off with a pre-party on May 16 while the main festival will run May 17 - 19 at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI and is promised to have bigger headliners, more food, vendors, live podcasts and other surprises.

The festival returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave / Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.

Single day tickets and passes are available at Etix.com. Fans can visit the official Milwaukee Metal Fest site and sign up for the mailing list for first access to information and exclusive content here.

More details will soon be announced. Stay tuned.