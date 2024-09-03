IAN HILL Says JUDAS PRIEST's Remixed Rock Rolla Album Is "Only A Few Weeks Away"

Judas Priest are planning to re-release their debut album, Rocka Rolla, with a new mix reports NME. Rocka Rolla was originally released in September, 1974.

According to founding member and bassist Ian Hill, the album - which celebrates its 50th anniversary on September 6 = is being remixed and getting prepped for re-release. Speaking on the Talking Rock with Meltdown podcast, Hill spoke about the band’s plans for its 50th anniversary reissue.

“It’s just been re-engineered by Tom Allom after all of these years," Hill said. "The multi-tracks were in remarkably good condition, and he’s changed some of the sounds, made it more modern and obviously remixed it. And he’s done a great job.”

He continued, noting that he believes it will be released soon: “It’s just coming out shortly, I believe. It’s only a few weeks away, I’m sure it is. Yeah, but he’s redone it. It’s gonna be re-released, which is great news. It’s finally got the production it’s always needed.”

