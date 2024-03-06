IAN PAICE Offers A Seat Next To Him On Stage At DEEP PURPLE Concert Of Your Choice; Video

Deep Purple drum legend, Ian Paice, has put one of his drum kits up for auction. The money raised will go to helping a local school in the UK. The kit had a starting bid of £5,000.00, and the current bid sits at £7,100.00. Bidding end on Thursday, March 7.

Ian has released the new video below, in which he announces that he'll offer the winner of the kit a seat next to him on stage at a Deep Purple concert of their choice.

According to the description from the seller, this kit belonging to Ian is kindly being auctioned off to raise funds for Valley Road Primary School in Henley-on-Thames. All proceeds going directly to the school. Ian is very happy to sign inside the shells of the kit and provide pictures with the winning bidder.

This Pearl Masters Custom Drum Kit in white marine pearl finish is owned and has been used by Ian Paice, making it a unique addition to any collection.

The kit features a full set of drums made from high-quality maple wood, providing a rich and warm sound. It is branded with the Pearl logo, a trusted name in the music industry. The kit is suitable for professionals, hobbyists, and musicians of all levels.

Watch the video below, and find the auction page at eBay.