IAN PARRY - Official Video For "'Til The Day I Die" From Forthcoming ROCK EMPORIUM 2 Album Released

Metal Mind Productions has announced the release of the new solo album by Ian Parry (Elegy, Consortium Project), entitled Brute Force.

After the successful worldwide release of Ian Parry’s fifth solo album, In Flagrante Delicto, Ian now celebrates his 40th year as a professional singer songwriter with the release of his Rock Emporium 2, Brute Force album. This monumental second instalment from Rock Emporium in a melodic power rock / neo-classical metal style, was produced by Ian & mixed by Engineer/Producer/guitarist Fabio Calluori at Sonic Temple Studios Italy (Heimdall/Stamina/Sellitto).

Parry has checked in with the following update:

"Here is the first official video from the Rock Emporium 2: Brute Force album for a track called ''Til The Day I Die', co-written by Luca Sellitto & Ian Parry. The video was filmed in Italy, Denmark and Netherlands during the Covid lockdown.

It portrays a story about a lost love from the past. Hope you like it.

Stay safe."

In order of appearance:

Ian Parry - vocals

Luca Sellitto - guitars & keyboards

Allan Sorensen - drums

Alongside Ian Parry (Consortium Project/Elegy/Vengeance) are musicians/singers out the world of metal & members of well-known bands such as: Beth-Ami Heavenstone (Graham Bonnet Band); Timo Somers (Delain); Martin Helmantel (Elegy); Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian); Allan Sorensen (Royal Hunt/Pretty Maids); Patrick Rondat (Jean-Michel Jarre/Consortium Project); Patrick Johansson & Svante Henryson (Malmsteen); Kris Gildenlöw (Pain of Salvation/Dial); Luca Sellitto (Stamina); Walter Cianciusi, Enrico Cianciusi & Dario Parente (Geoff Tate Band/Headless); Ivar De Graaf (Within Temptation/Kingfisher Sky); Bob Wijtsma (Ex Libris/Ayreon); Jeroen van der Wiel (Odyssice); Kalin Jechev (Rock Emporium 1).

Special guest singers includes Wade Black (Crimson Glory/ Leatherwolf/ Seven Witches); Stefano Sbrignadello (Stamina), and Ani Lozanavo (Ani Lo Band) & Antonio Giorgio.

Brute Force is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 4 (Metal Mind Productions, partners - Bickee Music in Japan & MVD in the US).

Tracklisting:

"In Isolation"

"Darkest Secrets"

"‘Til The Day I Die"

"My Confession"

"Brute Force"

"Fairytale"

"Lethal Injection"

"Rings Of Fire"

"Dreamworld"

"Where Do We Go From Here"

Bonus track for Japan & Sub-licensing:

"One Vision" (Tribute to Queen & Freddie Mercury)