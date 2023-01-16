IAN PARRY Releases Official Video For "Innocent Minds"

Former Elegy vocalist Ian Parry has checked in with the following update:

"Hope it's not too late to wish you all a Happy New Year. Another wish has come true to make a video for 'Innocent Minds'. A combination of gothic rock, melodic metal to symphonic progressive rock, and with the incredible support of Italian guitarist Luca Sellitto, here's the video. I hope you like it. Now I wish that some of your dreams come true in 2023."

"Innocent Minds" is taken from Ian Parry's fourth solo album, Visions. A combination of gothic rock, melodic metal to symphonic progressive rock, Visions was first released in 2006 in Europe via Escape music UK and in Mexico via Scarecrow records, then later released in Brazil via Dynamo records in 2007. During a promo trip to Toronto, Visions received much acclaim. Back in Europe, the journalists obviously appreciated the diverse style of songs Ian recorded for Visions being more modern, more commercial rock and symphonic metal, included performances from Casey Grillo (Kamelot), Ivar de Graaf (former Within Temptation) and Vanden Plas guitarist Stephan Lill, and gave the album the best reviews Ian has received during his career.

Check out Visions via Spotify here.

Tracklist:

"Innocent Minds"

"Anything So Easily"

"Fools Don't Cry"

"Angels"

"(For) Another Day"

"Fallin'"

"Smiley People"

"Slip Away"

"Lovin' a Stranger"

"No Mans Land"

"Visions"

"How Far Will You Go" (Bonus Track)