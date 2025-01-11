Ibanez Guitars Shares 2025 Release Teaser - "The Evolution" (Video)

The Evolution of the new Ibanez 2025 range is finally here. New select models showcased by our very own and incredibly talented Australian musicians, and with special performance from Japan’s rising young Ibanez solo artist and KOIAI guitarist Li-sa-X in this one-of-a-kind collaborative performance.

The artists in the video below include:

Li-sa-X - guitar (Koiai / solo artist)

Mitch Clews - guitar (session player)

Sabian Lynch - guitar (Alpha Wolf)

Liam Horgan - bass (session player)

Matty Best - drums (Sleeping With Sirens)

Go to the official Ibanez website here.