ICE NINE KILLS Celebrate 24 Years Of Slasher Classic With "Scream Comes Home" Mini-Documentary

Horror themed, metalcore pioneers Ice Nine Kills, are celebrating the 24th anniversary of one of modern horror's most iconic movies, slasher classic Scream, with a mini-documentary written and presented by INK frontman, Spencer Charnas about the "Scream Comes Home" convention, offering fans an inside look at iconic locations from the original movie and screen-used items from the Scream franchise.

Speaking on the mini-documentary, Spencer shares: “Getting to be a part of the 'Scream Comes Home' event and tour the locations of my favorite movie of all time was a scream come true for this slasher fanatic!”

According to Wikipedia, Scream is a 1996 American slasher film directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. The film stars David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore. It follows the character of Sidney Prescott (Campbell), a high school student in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, who becomes the target of a mysterious killer in a Halloween costume known as Ghostface.

Inspired by the real-life case of the Gainesville Ripper, Scream was influenced by Williamson's passion for horror films, especially Halloween (1978). The film received positive reviews and was a financial success, earning $173 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing slasher film until the release of Halloween (2018).

Scream marked a change in the genre as it cast already-established and successful actors, which was considered to have helped it find a wider audience, including a significant female viewership. Scream was credited with revitalizing the horror genre in the 1990s, which was considered to be almost dead following an influx of direct-to-video titles and numerous sequels to established horror franchises of the 1970s and 1980s.