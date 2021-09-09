ICE NINE KILLS Drop Official Music Video For Zombie-Filled, Resident Evil Inspired Single "Rainy Day"

Slashercore outfit, Ice Nine Kills have continued the roll out of their new album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood, out October 15th via Fearless Records, with the release of a brand new track and official music video for "Rainy Day".

"Rainy Day" is inspired by the hugely popular video game / movie franchise, Resident Evil. The cinematic, zombie-filled video features horror icon Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, House Of 1000 Corpses), legendary character actor Ricky Dean Logan (Freddy's Dead, Seinfeld, Back To The Future II), Ash Costello (New Years Day), and James A. Janisse + Chelsea Rebecca - creators of the wildly popular Dead Meat James "Kill Count" YouTube series. Stream the track here and watch the official music video below.

Ice Nine Kills frontman and driving creative force, Spencer Charnas shares: “In the latest slice from our upcoming album, Welcome To Horrorwood, we pay tribute to the zombified world of, Resident Evil. Brutal and bouncy, 'Rainy Day' takes you on an intense journey to find what’s really creeping in the dark…”

The band also released their latest Nightmare On The Ninth merch capsule in conjunction with the new track / video. All items are available for a limited time at this location.

"Rainy Day" follows the release of previous singles "Assault & Batteries", and "Hip To Be Scared". The two tracks combined have already clocked up 5.3 million streams with 2.3 million YouTube views.

Tracklisting:

"Opening Night…"

"Welcome To Horrorwood"

"A Rash Decision"

"Assault & Batteries"

"The Shower Scene"

"Funeral Derangements"

"Rainy Day"

"Hip To Be Scared" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Take Your Pick" (feat. Corpsegrinder)

"The Box" (feat. Brandon Saller of Atreyu & Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King)

"F.L.Y." (feat. Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail)

"Wurst Vacation"

"Ex-Mørtis"

"Farewell II Flesh"