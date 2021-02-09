ICE NINE KILLS Give Fans An Early Valentine's Treat With Uniquely Hellish Spin On ELVIS Classic "Can't Help Falling In Love"
February 9, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Roses are red, violets are blue and Ice Nine Kills have a blood soaked, Valentine's surprise for you. The horror-themed, theatricore pioneers have put their uniquely hellish spin on a cover of the Elvis classic "Can't Help Falling In Love", accompanied by a suitably undead, gore filled video. Listen to the track here, and watch the video below.
Speaking on his band's bloody Valentine's offering, Ice Nine Kills fearless leader, Spencer Charnas shares: “I’ve always been a big Elvis fan, so the idea of taking this classic and splattering it with some signature INK bloodshed struck me as a match made in hell!”