ICE NINE KILLS Share "Rocking The Boat" Live Clip

Horror themed, metalcore pioneers Ice Nine Kills, have shared a killer live clip for their Jaws inspired track "Rocking The Boat" shot at the band's 2019 sold-out hometown show at the Worcester Palladium complete with an inflatable shark attack.

The performance is also featured on the bands recent I Heard They Kill Live!! album featuring the full set of the show, which is out now on Fearless Records, listen / order here. Watch the video for "Rocking The Boat" Live From The Worcester Palladium below.

Speaking on the new clip, Ice Nine Kills frontman and creative mastermind, Spencer Charnas comments: “This particular song was a highlight every night to me. I mean, how often do you get to antagonize one of your crew members while they’re wearing a large inflatable shark costume in front of a couple thousand people?”

I Heard They Kill Live!! features the 19 song live set recorded live at the band’s sold-out, home town show at The Worcester Palladium on November 30, 2019, whilst on the Octane Accelerator tour. It features massive Ice Nine Kills tracks from their 2018 hit album The Silver Scream, as well as fan favorites such as “Hell In The Hallways” and “The Fastest Way To A Girl’s Heart Is Through Her Ribcage”. Watch the previously released video of "Stabbing In The Dark" Live:

(Photo credit: Tina K)