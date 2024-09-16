ICE NINE KILLS To Provide Official Song For TERRIFIER 3 Movie

Spencer Charnas, frontman and creative force behind the cinematic horror metal band Ice Nine Kills, announced their official music collaboration for the highly anticipated horror sequel, Terrifier 3, at Ice Nine Kills' third annual fan convention, Silver Scream Con, alongside franchise star, David Howard Thornton (Art the Clown), yesterday.

The upcoming new single, “A Work of Art”, pays homage to the beloved slasher franchise and will be featured in Terrifier 3 when it opens in theaters nationwide on October 11th.

“The Terrifier franchise gave us Art the Clown, the greatest new horror icon in decades,” says Charnas. “We are beyond honored by the invitation to play within the viciously delightful universe Damien Leone and his incredible team have created. The Art and INK fanbases are one and the same, and we heard the screams for this collaboration loud and clear.”

The official music video, starring the franchise’s David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, will premiere at Fantastic Fest on Thursday, September 19th, following the World Premiere of Terrifier 3, and will also play in select AMC Theaters nationwide for early showings on Thursday, October 10th.

Watch the official announcement at Sliver Scream Con:

Watch the official trailer for Terrifier 3:

Terrifier 3 poster designed by Sam Hain, courtesy of the official Terrifier Facebook page:

(Photo credit: F Scott Schafer)