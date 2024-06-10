Iconic Drum Kits From ALICE COOPER, MEAT LOAF, ZZ TOP, CHEAP TRICK Now At Auction

David Frangioni, a multi-platinum, award-winning musician, technologist, and CEO of Modern Drummer, has partnered with Goldin, the premier marketplace for collectibles, to present an extraordinary auction of iconic drum kits and other rare memorabilia. This exclusive event offers collectors and music enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of rock history.

The auction is up now, through Saturday, June 15, 2024.

David Frangioni is renowned for his extensive contributions to the music and technology industries. He has collaborated with legends such as Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Ringo Starr, and KISS. As a pioneer in audio engineering and digital recording technologies, David has left an indelible mark on the industry. His passion for drumming and technology has culminated in this unique auction, showcasing some of the most legendary drum kits in rock history. His passion for collecting is no different as he has amassed a treasure trove from his years in the music industry.

Auction Highlights:

One-of-One 1973 Neal Smith Billion Dollar Babies Tour Premier Mirror Ball Drum Kit

Played by Neal Smith of the Alice Cooper Band during the groundbreaking 1973 Billion Dollar Babies Tour.

This custom-wrapped, 18-piece Premier drum kit includes two kick drums, three floor toms, six rack toms, six stand toms, and a chrome Premier snare.

One-of-One 1977-78 Joe Stefko Meat Loaf "Bat Out of Hell" World Tour Drum Kit

Created by Slingerland Drum Company for Joe Stefko, this 10-piece kit was used on the original Bat Out of Hell tours.

Features deep toms and a custom drum head with iconic artwork.

One-of-One 1994 Frank Beard ZZ Top Tour Prototype Snare Drum

A glow-in-the-dark prototype snare used by Frank Beard, the legendary drummer of ZZ Top.

Bun E. Carlos Personally-Owned Blue Oyster Pearl Ludwig Snare Drum

Owned by Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

David Frangioni's private Modern Drummer Hall of Fame Museum, known for its exclusive collection of iconic drum kits, has provided some of the content for this auction. This is a unique chance to acquire historically significant instruments played by some of the greatest drummers in the game.

Goldin, with its impeccable reputation and millions of customers globally, is the perfect partner for this event. With over $2 billion in collectibles sold, Goldin is dedicated to providing a top-tier auction experience that educates and satisfies collectors.