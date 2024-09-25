ICYMI: BraveWords Building Directory Of Metal & Rock Record Stores Worldwide; Submit Your Details Today

Nothing compares to the excitement of walking into a record store! Posters all over the walls. Music blaring. Racks of vinyl and CDs. You are on the hunt for a new release or looking for that lost treasure. Record stores are a rare breed these days and BraveWords wants to help fans around the worldwide find record stores.

Do you own or work at a record store that sells rock and metal albums? BraveWords is assembling a list of record stores around the world for fans to use. We will put this list online for all fans.

Note: Only store name, address and URL will posted. Phone number, email address and contact name will not be shared online.

To take part, find the BraveWords Record Store Submission Form here.