IDOL THRONE To Release A Clarion Call In May; “The Last Voyage” Lyric Video Streaming

Indiana’s thrash/power/prog metal band Idol Throne will drop its new full-length, entitled A Clarion Call, on May 31 via Stormspell Records. The new album, follower of the 2022’s debut LP The Sibylline Age, is composed of eight tracks for almost 50 minutes of playing time and will delight the fans of Symphony X, Heathen, Angra, and Fates Warning.

Through the band’s inception in 2018 to the release of debut LP The Sibylline Age in 2022, Idol Throne has sought to blend Bay-Area thrash, US power, and progressive metal into a unique sound to call its own. With the new album A Clarion Call, the quintet simultaneously hone and expand everything that made the debut work special, while evolving the boundaries of what the band is and can be.

Idol Throne takes the listener on a sonic journey across 8 diverse tracks, from aggressive, pummeling thrashers and haunting neoclassical excursions to grandiose and powerful multi-part epics and progressive-rock inflected soundscapes. A Clarion Call is the sound of a band firing on all cylinders and ready to truly break out onto the scene.

“To me, A Clarion Call is Idol Throne taking the sound we developed on The Sibylline Age and expanding upon it in a way that showcases the growth of this band over the past few years. Not every band makes it to a second album, and not only did we get there, but we created something that I feel truly makes a statement. That’s an accomplishment I couldn’t be happier with,” says co-lead guitarist and keyboardist Martin Bowman.

A Clarion Call was produced by Martin Bowman and Jason Schultz. Mixed and mastered by Pete Grossmann at Bricktop Recording. Artwork by Mark Erskine/Erskine Designs. Photo by Kyle Bergfors/KB Imaging Co. Band logo by ModBlackMoon Logos, Marble effect by Daniel “Pitforge” Porta.

Tracklisting:

“Ecliptykon”

“Covenant Of The Immortal”

“King Among Jackals”

“Petrified”

“The Last Voyage”

“A Clarion Call”

“System Simulacrum”

“Falconer’s Cry”

“The Last Voyage” lyric video:

Idol Throne is:

Jake Quintanilla - Vocals

Martin Bowman - Lead & Rhythm Guitar, Keyboards, Background Vocals

Jason Schultz - Lead & Rhythm Guitar, Background Vocals

Trevor Kuta - Bass

Aaron Grove - Drums and Percussion

(Photo – Kyle Bergfors)