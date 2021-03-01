If CHUCK SCHULDINER Was Still Creating Today - “I Don’t Think It Would Just Be An Evolved DEATH Sound, But Something Completely New From His Mind Of A Visionary” Says STEVE DI GIORGIO

Zisis Petkanas and Tasos Deligiannis of Rock Overdose recently had a chat with bass legend Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death, Sadus). An excerpt follows:

Tasos Deligiannis (RockOverdose): Let’s assume Chuck (Schuldiner) hadn’t died in 2001 and he was alive. Obviously he would have given up Death, he would have made some records with Control Denied, but eventually all those prog death bands would have listened to the records and would have absorbed all those influences and we would have all those bands - Necrophagist, Obscura - all those bands that derived from the Death sound. What I would like to ask, and of course once again it is a hypothetical question... How would Chuck be today as a true godfather of a really bigger scene?

Steve Di Giorgio: "Well, of course it is hard to answer because we are speculating on something that is not real, but based on how I knew Chuck and where he wanted to go with his music, and we have the proof of his last days, wanting to change completely and being different than Death, it’s easy to say that if he were still here, we would have something that neither of us could explain right now what would be, because it would be brand new from the mind of Chuck.

"I am sure Control Denied would have continued for a while and maybe steadily till now, but I think, even though he died in 2001 he couldn’t do much of a normal life since about 1999, you know the internet was not so advanced in the 90’s so he wasn’t really part of all those mp3s and file sharing and this kind of remote recording. He wasn’t part of that, I think if he was around and learned that, I think his whole reputation of changing lineups would go from a negative colour about him to something that he would embrace with full speed. I think he would probably have a different lineup on every song and embrace using different musicians for different ideas and create something completely new because he was that visionary.

"When he would send his song ideas way before the record, some of these ideas seemed silly, we would listen and go “Uh man whatever” , you know , I am glad this isn’t my band, but when we stuck ahead and put our personality in his ideas and he would encourage us and all that evolved into the iconic Death that we know now. So even though at the beginning his ideas seemed a little bit strange. It was clear that he had a vision. It’s hard as a young man to notice that is happening at that time but now that we are older and we can look back we can say that he knew what he was doing.

"Like you said, the Death is spawned by so many bands following that wake of sound and created its own kind of genre and so if he is a guy with that kind of power to have the vision and the ability to say “Trust me I have this idea” obviously as an older, experienced mature guy his ideas now would have been more mature, more to the point, not like an aggressive hyper young man but like a studious older man.

"I have a feeling that it would be something, I think that we are lacking in our life that one thing Chuck would have invented, something completely new, obviously we are never gonna know what it is, because he is gone, but I don’t think it would just be an evolved Death sound, I don’t think it would be Control Denied’s fourth or fifth album, I think those things would be here as well, but the main thing would be something completely new, that he would create from his mind of a visionary.

"You know sometimes visionaries aren’t always the best musicians, you know sometimes the technical side is purely physical, whereas the creative part is something that you can’t learn in a school. For example look at Kurt Cobain. I mean who would ever say he was a good musician, and probably nobody would say “Oh Kurt is a good musician” but, look at the success of the new thing that he came up with, maybe at that time people would say “Oh my God ,what is this crap? this is totally different”, but now that we have the ability to go back we can say that he knew exactly what he was doing. He knew exactly what he wanted to happen and that is the ability of a visionary and that is what a compare to Chuck. He... actually he was a good musician (Chuck), people do say he was a good musician, but he surrounded himself with way better musicians, because he knew that all the creative stuff came from his mind and he was confident enough to put people more proficient around him to build up his idea because it was his idea. So someone who has that kind of strength and the visionary power, I think we have to hypothetically say that he would think of something that doesn’t exist today, because that’s the ability someone with that unique power has."

