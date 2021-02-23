IGGOR CAVALERA - Former SEPULTURA Drummer Breaks Down CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s “Sanctuary” In New Beneath The Drums Episode

February 23, 2021, 8 minutes ago

news heavy metal iggor cavalera sepultura

Former Sepultura drummer, Iggor Cavalera, has released the third episode of his new video series, Beneath The Drums. In this edition he breaks down "Sanctuary" from Cavalera Conspiracy's 2008 debut album, Inflikted.

Watch Beneath The Drums Episode 2: "Itsari", below:

In the first episode of Beyond The Drums, Iggor dissects the classic Chaos A.D. track “Territory” and performs a drum playthrough of the song.



