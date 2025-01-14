IGGY POP Premiers "Modern Day Ripoff" Video From Upcoming Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 Release

Iggy Pop will release Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 on January 24 via earMUSIC on Blu-ray+CD Digipak, 2LP (Black) Gatefold and Digital Download.

"Modern Day Ripoff" (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023) is the new single from the upcoming release. Watch the official video below, stream/download the single here, and pre-order the album here.

On July 6, 2023 Iggy Pop returned to the Montreux Jazz Festival backed by a seven-piece band and thrilled a capacity Stravinski Auditorium crowd with a career-spanning set including tracks from his time with The Stooges, his Idiot and Lust For Life albums, New Values leading up to his recent release Every Loser.

There has never been an artist on stage quite like Iggy Pop and here he has never been better. With a band as versatile and acrobatic as the artist himself, there is everything from the glorious primitivism of Stooges-era "I Wanna Be Your Dog" and "T.V. Eye", the swagger of "Lust For Life", the precise metronomic drone of 'Nightclubbing", and the full-on unleashed rock fury of the recent "Modern Day Ripoff" and "Frenzy".

“I give something extra every time I do Montreux Jazz. In ’23 it was deep cuts like 'Mass Production', 'Endless Sea', 'Five Foot One' and a hell of a lot of sweat." - Iggy Pop

This most comprehensive live collection catches up with Iggy as he continues to win over generations of new fans and perform at the highest level his lifelong devotees have come to expect.

It marked Iggy’s third appearance at the festival and his monumental performance was recorded and filmed by the Montreux Jazz Festival team.

Tracklisting:

"Five Foot One"

"T.V. Eye"

"Modern Day Ripoff"

"Raw Power"

"Gimme Danger"

"The Passenger"

"Lust For Life"

"Endless Sea"

"Death Trip"

"Sick Of You"

"I Wanna Be Your Dog"

"Search And Destroy"

"Mass Production"

"Nightclubbing"

"Down On The Street"

"Loose"

"Frenzy"

"The Passenger" video:

"Five Foot One" video: