IGNEA Release Music Video For New Single "Incurable Disease"

Ukrainian melodic metal band, Ignea, have released the third single, “Incurable Disease”, ahead of the release of their concept album, Dreams Of Lands Unseen, out this Friday, April 28 via Napalm Records. The band’s third full-length and Napalm Records debut resembles an epic soundtrack that leads the listener into new worlds.

Third single “Incurable Disease” is propelled by the gleeful synth-sounds of the sea and turbulent, pounding waves. With this extraordinary voyage, Ignea showcases the prog metal side of their music, perfectly blending groovy riffs, varied rhythms, and complex arrangements.

After performing with bands such as Butcher Babies and Kobra and The Lotus, and with over 80,000 unique monthly Spotify listeners and millions of streams on songs like “Alga” and “Leviathan”, Ignea is ready to kick off their next chapter and enchant fans with future performances.

Ignea on “Incurable Disease”: “This particular song is not related to any pandemic or real illness. Rather, it is an ode to Sofia's admiration for the sea, inspired by her frequent voyages by various types of vessels, from small boats to huge luxury liners. Sofia found the mechanics of these boats, the crew's workings, and the sheer beauty of the waters to be captivating. The song's lyrics speak from both Sofia's perspective and my own, as I too share a profound affection for the sea that I liken to an "incurable disease." In fact, I'm even in the process of creating a sea-themed tattoo sleeve on my right arm to showcase my devotion to all things maritime.”

Ignea on the album release: "And so it begins for Dreams Of Lands Unseen, the album that will take you on a journey through the raging seas, camera lenses, and distant horizons. Spin it loud from start to end, feel the pulse of the voyage with all its dangers and beauty, the diversity of cultures, and the lingering will to discover new lands while still being homesick..."

The 10-track concept album, Dreams Of Lands Unseen, reflects the life of Ukrainian photographer and documentarian Sofia Yablonska, known for traveling to very distant corners of the world while documenting the lives of tribes and natives, which was especially dangerous and uncommon for a woman of her time. Sonically, Ignea creates a captivating masterpiece which resembles, thanks in part to diverse genre-influences, an epic soundtrack-like experience. Producing, mixing and mastering was helmed by Max Morton (Jinjer, Morton) whilst Dmitry Kim managed engineering and drum production.

“Dunes” kicks off with the rough screams of highly-gifted singer Helle Bohdanova, standing in contrast to the song’s feathery, dreamy melodies. A perfect picture of the endless Sahara is conjured when hard-hitting riffs combine effortlessly with far-eastern melodies. The track is followed by “Daleki Obriyi” - only one of two songs on the album sung in Ukrainian language, honoring their home country and mother tongue. Implying distant horizons, the album’s subject, Sofia, is now far away from modern human civilization. Brutal death metal rhythms and shouts crash together with catchy synth passages, representing the beauty of the islands. Ready to move on, Sofia sails to the next country - spending so much time on the water, it becomes her “Incurable Disease”. Carried away by the gleeful synth-sounds of the sea and turbulent, pounding waves, it creates an extraordinary voyage. Songs like “The Golden Shell” and “Opiumist” - the latter featuring Finnish vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen of Wolfheart - are an ode to Yablonska’s experiences she gathered in Chinese culture. Cheery eastern melodies and brutal growls create the atmosphere of a heavy trip. On “Nomad’s Luck”, restless guitar riffs mixed with powerful deep shouts create an ominous sound - a symbol of the constant questioning of one’s lifetime.

Dreams Of Lands Unseen will be available in the following formats:

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Creamy

- CD 6-page Digisleeve

- Bundle T-Shirt + CD

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Téoura"

"Dunes"

"Camera Obscura"

"Далекі Обрії"

"To No One I Owe"

"Incurable Disease"

"Nomad's Luck"

"The Golden Shell"

"Opiumist" feat. Tuomas Saukkonen

"Zénith"

Lineup:

Helle Bohdanova - vocals

Yevhenii Zhytniuk - keys

Dmytro Vinnichenko - guitars

Oleksandr Kamyshyn - bass guitars

Ivan Kholmohorov - drums

(Photo - Darina Momot)