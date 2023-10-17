IGNESCENT Debut "Monster You Made" Music Video

Ignescent, the dynamic new hard rock band hailing from Chicago, have released a video for "Monster You Made", featured on their new album, Fight In Me, out November 10 via Frontiers. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.

The album will include songs co-written with Sameer of Flyleaf, along with Jeremy Valentyne and Brandon Wolfe of New Years Day among others. The band is fronted by the multi-talented singer Jennifer Benson and have released a number of singles and an EP in the past few years showcasing their contemporary metal sound, akin to Flyleaf, Evanescence, Jinjer and Skillet.

Tracklisting:

"Monster You Made"

"Unholy"

"Fight In Me"

"You're Not Alone"

"Under Attack"

"Triple Threat"

"Shadows"

"Carries Me"

"The Hurt"

"Woman On Fire"

"Not Today" (Featuring Kevin Young Of Disciple)

"Monster You Made" video:

Lineup:

Jennifer Benson – lead vocals

Billy Grey - guitar

Joel Seidlitz – bass guitar

Dusty Winterrowd - drums