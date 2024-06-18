IGNESCENT Share Lyric Video For Cover Of QUEEN Classic "Radio Gaga"

Ignescent have released their new single, a cover of Queen's classic hit "Radio Gaga", via Frontiers Music Srl. Check out the lyric video below.

"Radio Gaga" is featured on the deluxe edition of Ignescent's debut album, Fight In Me, available digitally on July 26.

Ignescent is a dynamic new hard rock band hailing from Chicago. Fight In Me, originally released on November 10, 2023, includes songs co-written with Sameer of Flyleaf, along with Jeremy Valentyne and Brandon Wolfe of New Years Day among others. The band is fronted by the multi-talented singer Jennifer Benson and have released several singles and an EP in the past few years showcasing their contemporary metal sound, akin to Flyleaf, Evanescence, Jinjer and Skillet.

Since 2018, the band has been primarily touring throughout the Midwest and Nashville area. Ignescent’s last single, “Remnant” hit #46 on Billboard Rock Charts, while Ignescent’s first EP, Electrified, was produced by 4-time Dove Award winning & Grammy Nominated producer Travis Wyrick (10 Years, P.O.D.). The first song on the CD, “Calling Out to You”, was co-written with former lead guitarist of Skillet, Ben Kasica, and hit the top 30 on Billboard Rock Charts.

Tracklisting:

"Monster You Made"

"Unholy"

"Fight In Me"

"You're Not Alone"

"Under Attack"

"Triple Threat"

"Shadows"

"Carries Me"

"The Hurt"

"Woman On Fire"

"Not Today" (Featuring Kevin Young Of Disciple)

"Goodbye"

"Radio Gaga"

"Goodbye" lyric video:

"Monster You Made" video:

Lineup:

Jennifer Benson – lead vocals

Tyler Hensley - guitars

Joel Seidlitz – bass guitar

Dusty Winterrowd - drums