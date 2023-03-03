IHSAHN Shares Cover Of KENT's "Dom Andra" Feat. KATATONIA's JONAS RENSKE; Music Video

Norwegian progressive metal pioneer, Ihsahn, has released a new single, "Dom Andra" ft. Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), which is a cover of a track by the Swedish alt rock band Kent. It's the second single to be taken from the forthcoming Fascination Street Sessions EP, which is to be released on March 24 via Candlelight Records.

Comments Ihsahn: "Prior to getting involved with this project, I’d been talking to Jonas Renkse (Katatonia) about doing a cover of the Swedish band Kent and the song 'Dom Andra', and what better opportunity to do a cover of a Swedish band, in Swedish, with a Swedish vocalist, in Sweden with one of the top producers in Sweden. Needless to say, Jonas did a stunning performance of the song and I hope the rest makes it justice too!“

Known as a constantly evolving artist who loves to transcend boundaries, Ihsahn's musical journey has been relentlessly fascinating and frequently revelatory. With his penchant for collaborative projects and fascination with production, this new three-track EP, featuring two new original songs and one cover version, is the direct result of Ihsahn joining forces with URM Academy's online educational program for music production, and producer/engineer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy, Powerwolf) of Fascination Street Studios.

Joining Ihsahn on this project was his long-time drummer Tobias Ørnes Andersen and keyboardist Øystein Aadland, who spent 10 intense days at Fascination Street Studios recording the songs. Øystein Aadland also adds warm and gentle lead vocals for the track "The Observer," while Jonas Renske of Katatonia recorded guest vocals to the song "Dom Andra," a cover of a track by Swedish band Kent.

Throughout the whole experience, the URM Academy team captured everything on video, with Jens Bogren adding commentary to the production techniques used, with detail on mic placements, preamps, drumhead tunings, sharing his methodology and drilling down into what goes into a recording such as this.

Ihsahn adds, "The idea was to capture high-end recordings of real instruments in great rooms, and we had an amazing setup for drums, guitars, bass, and even a vintage Hammond organ with Leslie, Wurlitzer, Rhodes, etc., recorded through Fender combos and analogue pedals etc. This was an amazing experience, and very educational, as I love everything related to music production. Both the Fascination Street and URM teams were incredible, and I believe everyone involved had a great time, in spite of 14–16 hour workdays. I'm very happy with how everything came together and for those interested in the technical aspects of how it was made, there will be a thorough course coming soon at URM Academy."

Tracklisting:

"The Observer" (Feat. Øystein H. Aadland)

"Contorted Monuments"

"Dom Andrea" (Kent cover, feat. Jonas Renske of Katatonia)

"Contorted Monuments":

(Photo - Bjørn Tore Moen)