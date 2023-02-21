ILL NIÑO Announces "The 20 Year Anniversary Of Confession Tour" With Special Guests THROUGH FIRE And DROPOUT KINGS

Celebrating a two decade legacy, Ill Niño have announced The 20 Year Anniversary Of Confession Tour, with special guests Through Fire and Dropout Kings. Tickets, plus VIP Meet & Greet updates, on sale February 24 at 10 AM.

"20 years ago I stood in line after school at our local record store, On Cue, to purchase a record that would inevitably change my life, Ill Niño's Confession! I learned all the songs back to back to sing with my first band ever. Fast forward 20 years later, I'm singing for the band I grew up idolizing, and relearning the songs that were the soundtrack of so many of our teenage years! I look forward to celebrating 20 years of Confession with all the fans, and ready to bring you the best Niño show you have ever seen. See you guys in the pit!" - Marcos Leal, Ill Niño

"I remember every detail while recording, and co producing this album Confession with my brother, iconic producer Bob Marlette (Rob Zombie, Black Sabbath). While recording Confession, I never realized it would become Ill Niño's biggest, and most successful release to date. Confession is angry, dark, and beautiful. I am proud to bring everyone the 20 Year Anniversary of Confession!! Come celebrate with us." - Dave Chavarri, Ill Niño

“I must confess, we're honored to hit the road with Ill Niño and be part of the 20 Year Anniversary Tour for Confession! I've always loved that album! Speaking of albums, we have a brand new one titled Devil's Got You Dreamin' coming out April 21, via Sumerian Records! Our new single 'Lose It' is available everywhere now!" - Justin McCain, Through Fire

Dropout Kings are tentatively set to release their new album on April 7 via Suburban Noize Records. “We are excited to hit the road with Ill Niño to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of Confession. They have an electrifying live show and I’m hyped to be able to watch it every night” - Adam Ramey, Dropout Kings

Tour dates:

May

4 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

5 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards

6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

7 - Horseheads, NY - The L

9 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

11 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern

12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

13 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

16 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

17 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

18 - Omaha NE - The Waiting Room

19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

20 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station

21 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

23 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

25 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

30 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

31 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock

June

1 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

2 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

3 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

4 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

