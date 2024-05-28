ILLDISPOSED Present New Single "I Walk Among The Living"; Audio

Danish death metal heavyweights, Illdisposed, have unleashed a new single, "I Walk Among The Living". The track is lifted from the band's new studio album, In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust, out June 28 release via Massacre Records.

Stream the song via digital providers here; listen below:

In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust is the first release of new music from Illdisposed since 2019. It is definitely not normal to see a gap like this between their releases, but several events slowed down the process. First, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the music industry and made the band focus on other things for a while. Then guitar player Rasmus Henriksen was diagnosed with brain cancer. Rasmus has now left the band to focus 100% on the treatment. Former guitar player Ken Holst is back in the band, replacing Rasmus.

Now, Illdisposed are finally back to show the world how years of crisis and struggle have been transcribed to music. In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust is full of anger and frustration, and the most ambitious and creative Illdisposed album – ever!

In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust features a guest performance by Sandie The Lilith (Defacing God), and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studio. The album artwork was designed by Timon Kokott of Art-Work.

Coming as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats, the album pre-sale has just started, here.

Tracklisting:

"Spitting Your Pain"

"I Walk Among The Living"

"Lay Low"

"The Ill-Disposed"

"Flying Free"

"Start Living Again"

"For Us"

"I Suffer"

"And Of My Hate"

"All Electric"

"Pain Suffer Me"

"Spitting Your Pain":

Lineup:

Bo Summer – Vocals

Jakob Batten – Guitars

Ken Holst – Guitars

Onkel K. Jensen – Bass

Rasmus Schmidt – Drums