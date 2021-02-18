ILLUSORY Reveal More Details For Upcoming Crimson Wreath Album

Illusory, the heavy metal band from Greece, have announced the date of release of their third album, Crimson Wreath. The Athenians’ third record will hit the market on May 21 via Rockshots Records.

The band is overwhelmed with enthusiasm. Members state, “We strongly believe that our fans are going to love Crimson Wreath, head to toe! It is clearly the next step for us and probably our musical breakthrough."

The outstanding, totally anti-polemic cover art is crafted by Panagiotis “Hammer” Sfiris, who also made the covers for Illusory's previous two albums.

Crimson Wreath tracklisting:

"Besetting Sins"

"Acedia"

"Crimson Wreath"

"Immortal No"

"All Shall Fade"

"All Blood Red"

"The Voice Inside Me"

"S.T. Forsaken"

"Ashes To Dust"

"A Poem I Couldn’t Rhyme"

An Opus Of Loss And Sorrow:

"Pedestal I: Past Forever Last"

"Pedestal II: The Isle Of Shadows"

"Pedestal III: Agony’s Last"

"Fortress Of Sadness"

"Besetting Sins" lyric video: