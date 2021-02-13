ILLUSORY Unveil "Besetting Sins" Lyric Video

Set to release their third full length, Crimson Wreath, this coming May via Rockshots Records, Greek prog power band Illusory are sharing the record's first single "Besetting Sins".

"This is the opening track of the album and also our first single off the Crimson Wreath album. A very heavy song with fast guitar gallops, an Eastern flavor, a melodic chorus and a progressive twin guitar melody in the middle of the song. It speaks about religion, the Seven Deadly Sins and especially about an ancient Greek emotion called Acedia," adds the band.

Having opened for Blue Oyster Cult, Warrel Dane, Geoff Tate, and Gus G, Illusory's new album Crimson Wreath is the next step in their evolution, following 2016's Polysllabic (7hard/7us) and 2013's The Ivory Tower (The Leaders Records).

Melodic, riffy, cerebral, and complex, Crimson Wreath is a very emotional and melodic release, yet heavy and strong at the same time. Both new fans and ones who have been listening to the band for years will indulge themselves in this latest offering of classic, progressive, epic, and thrashy performances. Lyrical themes found on Crimson Wreath are mostly anti-war, but the full length also includes a thematic unit consisting of three songs that deal with human loss.

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. An album trailer is available to view below.

Illusory comments: "The band is thrilled! When we look back, from the first minute to the last one, from the moment we pressed 'record' on the very first drum tracking, to the latest addition and album wrap-up, we can’t stop thinking about all the things we set and done during those recordings and the long hours of arranging every little album detail. Crimson Wreath has become a member of our discography and our most recent brainchild. And we are totally proud of it!"