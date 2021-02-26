IMAGES OF EDEN Announce Angel Born Album

Veteran metal band Images Of Eden announces its fifth studio album, entitled Angel Born. The album is the follow-up to the band's 2018 album, Soulrise, which was produced by the legendary Bill Metoyer. Angel Born will be released on March 26, 2021, via Pavement Entertainment. The instant grat tracks "Where Dreams Begin" and "Fight The Good Fight" are available to stream now on all digital platforms.

Stream the tracks and pre-save Angel Born here.

Images Of Eden is a fearless concept band that brings together familiar, well-loved elements of metal and rock combined with their own unique vision, message and delivery. The result is a distinct musical hybrid that speaks directly to the struggles and tribulations of the listener.

Singer Gordon Tittsworth and drummer Steve Dorssom say, "In the midst of the most trying times the world has faced, Images of Eden’s Angel Born is a beacon of light in a dark world that anyone can relate to. The album is a universal message of hope and inspiration conveyed through real-life struggles of hardship and pain that we all face. These inspired songs bring a real healing power to the soul and ignite all of the strength, passion and courage needed to face the harsh realities of the world today. It is said that 'music heals the soul' but you can truly feel the change inside as the music speaks to you. This is the very comfort and resilience we all need right now!"

Tracklisting:

“Autumn Is Burning”

“Angel Born”

“My Promise”

“Where Dreams Begin”

“If?”

“Killing God”

“Fight The Good Fight”

“War Room”

“Serenity Reign”

“Animation In A Still World”

“Marigold Sun”

“In Memory Of Me”