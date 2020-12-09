IMONOLITH Back In The Studio Recording Second Album - "The Music Has Gotten Heavier And More Experimental At The Same Time"

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They have checked in with the following update:

"Back in the studio with JVPsounds in his custom home studio in Vancouver, BC, Canada. He’s dialled up some insanely heavy guitar tones for the new Imonolith recordings. The music has gotten heavier and more experimental at the same time, so we’re progressing the sonic sound of the band. too. Exciting times. Stay posted for more studio updates."

The collective of heavy-hitting players is at the top of their game recently releasing their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video: