IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Announce Rescheduled UK / European Tour Dates For November / December 2021

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They have checked in with the following update:

"Here you have it, the brand new dates for Imonolith's rescheduled European / UK headlining tour. We're very excited to get out on the road and make some noise with special guests, Once Awake and Ascend The Hollow. See you on the road in November and December 2021."

The schedule is as follows:

November

3 - Stoke, UK - Underground

4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

6 - Newcastle, UK - Underground

7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

9 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

10 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

11 - London, UK - The Black Heart

12 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

15 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville

16 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove

17 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

18 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

19 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon

20 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe

21 - Modena, Italy - MK Live

23 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt

24 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT

25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

26 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV

27 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

30 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

5 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

6 - Tallin, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

8 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

9 - Vilnius Lithuania - Club Narauti