IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Post New Behind-The-Scenes Video - "A Day In The Life"

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They have checked in with another episode of their Imonolith Chronicles:

"In this episode we take you behind the scenes of a day in the life of Imonolith shooting videos, driving cars, and some random dog footage!"

Imonolith has announced new dates for their rescheduled European / UK headlining tour, slated for November / December 2021. The schedule is available below.

November

3 - Stoke, UK - Underground

4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

6 - Newcastle, UK - Underground

7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

9 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

10 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

11 - London, UK - The Black Heart

12 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

15 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville

16 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove

17 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

18 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

19 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon

20 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe

21 - Modena, Italy - MK Live

23 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt

24 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT

25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

26 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV

27 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

30 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

5 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rock

6 - Tallin, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

8 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

9 - Vilnius Lithuania - Club Narauti