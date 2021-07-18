IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL To Release A Cover Of BJÖRK's "Army Of Me" This Month

Imonolith's brand new single is a cover version of the hit song, "Army Of Me" by Björk. It drops worldwide on July 30th on Spotify, Apple Music and all other online streaming platforms. Check out a teaser below.

"Army Of Me" is taken from Björk's second album, Post, released in 1995. It was named one of the greatest albums of 1995 by numerous publications, and has since been named one of the greatest albums of all time by publications including Entertainment Weekly and Rolling Stone.

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They released the new single "Angevil" from their forthcoming Progressions EP on May 28th and recently checked in with the following update:

"Our plan is to release a brand new single every two months up until we start our headlining tour in Europe / UK. At that point you'll be able to get the full Progressions EP. We're prepping the next Imonolith single to be released in the next 4-5 weeks.

As for our next single, we think you'll be surprised in a very good way. Something new for Imonolith. We can't wait to get it out to you all. Thanks for the support! Check out our latest single, 'Angevil' and more music/videos here."