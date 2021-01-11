IMONOLITH Post Behind-The-Scenes Footage From New EP Recording Sessions

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They have checked in with the following update:

"In this episode of Imonolith Chronicles we take you behind the scenes of recording the brand new Imonolith EP with producer, JVPsounds last December 2020. We recorded drums and bass tracks at Hipposonic Music Studios in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the home to many big albums recorded by bands like Metallica, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe and many more. Watch on for some teasers of the new EP..."

The collective of heavy-hitting players is at the top of their game, recently releasing their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video: