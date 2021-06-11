IMONOLITH Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Recording Drum Tracks For New "Angevil" Single

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They recently released the new single "Angevil" from their forthcoming Progressions EP on May 28th and have checked in with the following update:

"Here's a behind the scenes Imonolith Chronicles episode of recording drums for our new single, 'Angevil' (released May 28th) from the upcoming EP, Progressions. We take a look at our drummer, Ryan Van Poederooyen, recording his drum tracks for 'Angevil' at Hipposonic Music Studios. We got everything from driving to the studio, to setting up in the studio, to tracking drums and hearing how much bottom end Jon can get out of his burps!"

Imonolith's 2021 European tour schedule is curently as follows:

November

3 - Stoke, UK - Underground

4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannerman

6 - Newcastle, UK - Underground

7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

9 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

10 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

11 - London, UK - The Black Heart

12 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

15 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville

16 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove

17 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

18 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

19 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon

20 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe

21 - Modena, Italy - MK Live

23 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt

24 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT

25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

26 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV

27 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

30 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

5 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

6 - Tallin, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

8 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

9 - Vilnius Lithuania - Club Narauti