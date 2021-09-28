IMONOLITH - Winter 2021 UK / European Tour Postponed Until April / May 2022

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They have checked in with the following update:

"The Imonolith tour scheduled for November / December 2021 in the EU / UK has officially been moved to April / May 2022 due to the pandemic. Imonolith wants all of our followers to experience any show we play in the safest and healthiest conditions possible. Our friends in Once Awake and Ascend The Hollow will still be direct support on this rescheduled tour.

We felt playing in 2021 wasn’t safe enough for us to tour and not safe for you guys to see us. Everyone’s health is priority #1. We will see you all in Spring 2022 and we cannot wait!!!

Thanks for your support. Stay posted for another new single which will be dropping very soon."

The tour schedule is now as follows:

April

2 - Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil

3 - Stoke, UK – Underground

4 - Bristol, UK – Exchange

5 - Sheffield, UK – Corporation

6 - Newcastle, UK – Underground

7 - Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans

8 - Glasgow, UK – Broadcast

9 - Leeds, UK – The Key Club

10 - London, UK – The Black Heart

12 - Bilzen, Belgium – South Of Heaven

13 - Mainz, Germany – Schon Schon

14 - Lyon, France – Rock N Eat

15 - Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 3

16 - Madrid, Spain – Sala Rockville

18 - Montepellier, Framce – Secret Place

19 - Martigny, Switzerland – Sunset Bar

20 - Modern, Italy – MK Live

21 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar

22 - Budapest, Hungary – Robot

23 - Skalica, Slovakia – Orlovna Club

25 - Zagreb, Croatia – Hard Place

26 - Salzburg, Austria – Rockhouse Bar

27 - Bochum, Germany – Die Trompete

28 - Munich, Germany – Backstage

29 - Cham, Germany – L.A. Live Style Cafe

30 - Dobeln, Germany – KL17

May

1 - Hamburg, Germany – Goldener Salon

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Beta

4 - Oslo, Norway – Krosset

5 - Stockholm, Sweden – Hus 7

7 - Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks

8 - Tallinn, Estonia – Rockclub Tapper

9 - Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena

11 - Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka

12 - Prague, Czech Republic – Rock Cafe

15 - Geislingen, Germany – Miev

15 - Helmond, Netherlands – Cacaofabriek

Imonolith recently released a bass-heavy cover of Björk's "Army Of Me". Watch the lyric video below. Stream or purchase the single here.

Ryan: "Imonolith are excited to release our version of the classic Björk hit, 'Army Of Me'. I had an idea of how to cover the song back in 2011 and demoed it with a past project but never released it. I brought up this version to everyone in Imonolith, they dug it, so we re-recorded it with a few new twists. It’s basically a heavier version of the original song with some big modern day production. Jon did an incredible job paying respect to Björk’s vocal melodies. Musically, the chorus and a few other parts of the song get injected with some new energised patterns. We’re stoked on how it turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we did with this classic song."