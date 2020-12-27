IMPELLITTERI - "We Thrive In The Underground; We Have Outlasted Many Of Our Peers And Are Gong Strong"

Impellitteri guitarist Chris Impellitteri has checked in with the following message:

"Someone told me Impellitteri is the greatest band that no one has ever heard of! Ha ha! I must admit we thrive in the underground and have loyal fans around the world that are like family. We are very fortunate to have that support. We have outlasted many of our peers and are going strong!

I am looking forward to recording our next record and touring. The music we have written thus far is bad ass! There are some new musical ingredients within these songs that tell me we are still growing as a band."

Jimmy Kay and Perrin Wolfson of Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Chris Impellitteri earlier this year under lockdown at his home in California and he spoke about possibly touring North America, being asked by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to join the band in the ’80's and his guest appearance on the new studio Alcatrazz album (featuring Graham Bonnet) and more.

Some excerpts from the 60 minute chat streaming below are as follows:

Have you even been asked to join an established band in your career?

"Yes I have been offered multiple times to join big bands. I am not going to say who they are, cause some of the guitar players still exist in those bands. If I was to join an established band I have to recognize that I would need to be happy playing covers because really that is what you are doing is playing someone else's creations. There is nothing wrong with that but for me I like to be able to express myself as an artist."

Tell us about the time you were in discussions to join Ozzy's band

"This was long time ago even before Zakk Wylde. Forgive me if I get my years confused cause it was so long ago, maybe it was 1986-87 and I think Jake E Lee was still in the band. I was living in Hollywood and one of my roommate said you have to listen to this message on the answering machine. I played the message and it was Sharon Osbourne. Sharon basically said her and Ozzy were checking me out and wanted to know if I was interested in playing guitar for Ozzy. I remember thinking about it and at the time we had signed to Relativity Records and Sony to do the album 'Stand In Line' (with Graham Bonnet). I wanted to do join Ozzy because Randy Rhoads was such a hero of mine. I remember they called me a few more times, I probably talked to them five or six times but I knew that legally speaking I had a deal with Relativity Records so I couldn't go much further with it and that was the end of it. The reality is who knows how serious they really were because after 5-6 conversations it didn't go anywhere and the Jake E Lee thing kept going. I don't want to exaggerate the story too much let's just say they had an interest in me. I think the whole thing was initiated by some A and R guy on Atlantic records who was friends with the Osbournes, who turned them onto me. As a guitar player I am flattered to have even been called and obviously they saw something and there was intent but I don't know how serious it was."

Would you join Ozzy today if you were asked?

"I guess the answer would be yes, but I would want to do a record like Diary of a Madman but would the Osbournes allow it? I listened to Ozzy's newest record, Ozzy sounds great, a lot of the record sounds Pro Tooled. I listen to the album as a guitar player and I'm sorry it doesn't do a lot for me. It's good music, don't get me wrong. With someone like me, I'm hard headed. Let's pretend Ozzy called me again and if he would allow me to do another record like Diary of a Madman or Blizzard I would join in a heartbeat."