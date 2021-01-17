IMPERIAL AGE, ELUVEITIE Vocalists JANE ODINTSOVA And FABIENNE ERNI To Participate In Live Chat, Q&A

On Friday, January 22, 2021 at 19:00 CET two beautiful singers - Jane Odintsova of Imperial Age and Fabienne Erni of Eluveitie will come together online and answer questions from their fans on YouTube.

Jane Odintsova is the leader, composer and singer of Imperial Age – the most internationally famous symphonic metal band from Russia, and also a medical doctor by education.

Fabienne Erni is a well-known singer, the vocalist of Eluveitie and Illumishade – one of the most famous Swiss bands in the modern world of metal.

The ladies will meet online on the Imperial Age YouTube channel to discuss various topics which include:

Music & the music industry

Their backgrounds

Their personal plans for the rest of the year

The plans of their bands

And, of course, fans will be able to post questions and get answers in real time!