IMPERIAL AGE - UK Tour Finally Going Ahead This Month

Russian symphonic metal band, Imperial Age, have received their visas, and will finally embark on a tour of the UK this month.

Says the band: "This tour should have happened in March 2020, but was since delayed five times due to the pandemic and the war. After five postponements and huge visa delays it seemed doomed, yet finally we have received our visas and almost three years later ready to rock the UK once again. All previously tickets remain valid (thanks for holding onto them for sooo long!!). New ones will be re-sent to all emails. Since our visas are valid for a short amount of time, we have to operate on a very short notice. We sincerely hope you can make it! See you guys there!"

Dates:

January

24 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

25 - Newcastle, England - Trillians

26 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

27 - Birmingham, England - Asylum

28 - London, England - The Dome

All tickets bought since 2020 are valid. New tickets are available here.