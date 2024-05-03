IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Drops “Lower World (Redux 1924)” Video

New York's Imperial Triumphant have released a new version of 2018's Vile Luxury - remixed & remastered by longtime contributor Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts). Upon its initial release, the album set a new standard for the possibilities of extreme music; now, the trio returns with a fresh approach to this seminal record—often considered Imperial Triumphant at their most accessible—allowing stygian dimensions and monolithic intents to seep through. For a preview of Vile Luxury, a new video for "Lower World (Redux 1924)" can be viewed below.

Steve Blanco (bass, keyboards) comments: "After an interminable wait, the rebirth of 'Vile Luxury' emerges. Our careful re-envisioning and honing of our creation offer a revitalized voyage of sound intertwined with novel visual dimensions. Embrace the cyclical exploration across time, resonating not only through the passage of centuries but also reaching the depths of AI lineage."

The previously released video for "Swarming Opulence (Redux 1924)" is available below.

Order the remixed & remastered version of Vile Luxury here, where the record is available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Hudson River Blue 2LP

- Chernobyl Radiation Neon Green 2LP

- Digital Album

To coincide with this release, Imperial Triumphant will head out on a North American tour supporting Abbath next week, featuring an exclusive Vile Luxury performance at all shows. See below for dates.

May

9 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

10 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

11 - Kitchener, ON - The Hub

12 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

16 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

17 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

18 - Munster, IN - Dark Lord Day *

19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *

* no Imperial Triumphant

(Photo - Shawn Brandon Media)