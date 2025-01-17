IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Reveal Goldstar Album Details, Share "Lexington Delirium" Single And Video Feat. TOMAS HAAKE

On March 21, avant-death metal trio, Imperial Triumphant, will release their sixth full-length, Goldstar, via Century Media Records. Their most instant and evocative work to-date, Goldstar reins in their musical wanderlust with a newfound focus that the band has only hinted at with past works.

Their latest single "Lexington Delirium", featuring the ominous spoken vocals of Tomas Haake, is just one example of this heightened songwriting acumen, clocking in at under 5 minutes, while retaining their trademark musical virtuosity in this homage to classic NYC architecture. Watch the video - filmed at the iconic Chrysler Building (a rare opportunity not given to many artists, especially the top floors!) and directed by Brendan McGowan - below.

Imperial Triumphant comments: "Ziggurats rise, skyscrapers weep, & the future is not birthed from the organic but from a cosmic, mechanical womb. It speaks of posterity lost in the congestion of New Culture, a place where Manhattan's towering ambition conceals impending delirium. The Throne of Bolts becomes both a seat of power and a looming specter, begging for salvation from the soulless surge of progress. We climbed the deco spire of the magnificent Chrysler building in order to bring you a magnanimous visual experience."

Steve Blanco (Bass, Keyboards) reflects: "Gazing at the building's stainless steel Egyptian sun rays, I felt a profound connection to something greater, a deep resonance with the universe itself. Sharing that moment with my bandmates Zachary and Kenny and everyone involved made it all the more fabulous."

With their upcoming release, Goldstar, the masked triumvirate Imperial Triumphant continues their exploration of the urban and arcane. The band has found inspiration in the sound of metal pushed to its darkest extremes, gilded, art deco temples, and looming cityscapes. Recorded in early 2024 with longtime collaborator and producer, Colin Marston (Gorguts, Krallice), as the final project recorded at Marston's Menegroth Studios in Queens, the album was done in a breakneck five days.

"As we recorded the final tracks, the experience felt like the universe was aligning," the band observes. "Colin, who is basically a fourth member of the band to us, held space for this transformative moment, offering his incredible artistry and expertise, which only deepened the connection we had to the music. The sound that we captured in that sacred space was the crystallization of everything we've worked for, and the memories of those sessions will resonate within us for years to come. Music exists as a force beyond the infinite."

With new single "Lexington Delirium" and the unveiling of Goldstar, the band reflects on what they've achieved – and what's to come: "Imperial Triumphant's upcoming album is a journey that feels both timeless and otherworldly, and we are beyond excited to share it with the world in 2025. The music we've created feels like it was born from a deeper, unseen realm, and we're truly in love with every part of it. Our new video for 'Lexington Delirium' is a perfect reflection of that energy, filmed atop the majestic Chrysler Building. We've all admired its art deco beauty for years, and standing on top of such an iconic structure, surrounded by the clouds of Midtown, felt like stepping into a different age—an age of ambition and grandeur. Working with Brendan McGowen was an absolute pleasure, as his vision and creativity are greatly appreciated."

Goldstar is a long cool drag and as intense an urban fever dream as only Imperial Triumphant can deliver. Stay tuned for more coming soon.

Pre-order Goldstar in various formats here.

Goldstar tracklisting:

"Eye Of Mars"

"Gomorrah Nouveaux"

"Lexington Delirium" (ft. Tomas Haake)

"Hotel Sphinx"

"NEWYORKCITY" (ft. Yoshiko Ohara)

"Goldstar"

"Rot Moderne"

"Pleasuredome" (ft. Dave Lombardo & Tomas Haake)

"Industry Of Misery"

"Hotel Sphinx" video:

"Eye Of Mars" video:

Just days before Goldstar's release, Imperial Triumphant will join the 2025 Decibel Magazine Tour for an extensive North American run alongside headliners and labelmates Mayhem, plus Mortiis and New Skeletal Faces. Fans can expect a gilded mask-lift when Imperial Triumphant returns to the stage; new masks and an upgraded show will be part of their live experience with Goldstar and beyond.

Decibel Magazine Tour dates and tickets here.

Imperial Triumphant lineup:

Zachary Ezrin - Vocals, Guitar

Steve Blanco - Bass, Keyboards

Kenny Grohowski - Drums

(Photo - Shannon Void)