IN APHELION Feat. NECROPHOBIC, CRYPTOSIS Members Release "A Winter Moon's Gleam" Music Video

A new force is awakening, stretching the boundaries of consciousness, and devouring everything in its path. In Aphelion is now ushering in their sophomore album, Reaperdawn, out on August 9, 2024 via Century Media Records.

The black metal brainchild of guitarist/vocalist Sebastian Ramstedt (best known as guitarist and songwriter with Necrophobic) has released a video for the new single, "A Winter Moon's Gleam". Watch the clip below:

Darker, stranger, more epic and progressive than admirers of his work were expecting, this new outlet for enigmatic and artistic expression emerged firmly tethered to the white-knuckle viciousness of benchmark, Northern European black metal, while also exhibiting a profound affiliation with both classic, traditional heavy metal and the black magic of psychedelic repetition. Based around a core line-up of Ramstedt (guitar/vocals), drummer Marco Prij (also Cryptosis), rhythm guitarist Johan Bergebäck (Necrophobic) and bassist Tobias Cristiansson (Necrophobic, ex-Grave), In Aphelion have taken the uncompromising DIY route to their current status as new Century Media signees.

The atmosphere of Reaperdawn is a swirling maelstrom of obsidian sparkle and iridescent grime.

Artwork by Sebastian Ramstedt:

Tracklisting:

"The Fields in Nadir"

"A Winter Moon's Gleam"

"When All Stellar Light Is Lost"

"The Darkening"

"They Fell under Blackened Skies"

"Further from the Sun"

"Reaperdawn"

"Aghori"

"When All Stellar Light Is Lost" video:

Lineup:

Johan Bergebäck - guitars

Tobias Cristiansson - bass

Marco Prij - drums

Sebastian Ramstedt - vocals, guitars

(Photo - Leo Bergebaeck)