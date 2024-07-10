IN APHELION Feat. NECROPHOBIC, CRYPTOSIS Members Unveil Video For New Single "Reaperdawn"

A new force is awakening, stretching the boundaries of consciousness, and devouring everything in its path. In Aphelion is now ushering in their sophomore album, Reaperdawn, out on August 9, 2024 via Century Media Records.

The black metal brainchild of guitarist/vocalist Sebastian Ramstedt (best known as guitarist and songwriter with Necrophobic) is now unveiling the title track along with a dark and morbid new music video, which is reminiscent of the devastating Heaven's Gate cult. Due to the graphic nature of the video, viewers must be 18+ to watch. The clip was created by F/53 films and can be found below

"The title track is a straight-forward punch in the face," says Ramstedt. "Here we join the ‘Heaven’s Gate’ cult in their last hour waiting for the vessel in the sky. The whole album centers more or less around cults and sun worship, but this is right on point. Stay with us until the dawn will free us from our sins. The reaper will be sure to leave no one behind.”

Darker, stranger, more epic and progressive than admirers of his work were expecting, this new outlet for enigmatic and artistic expression emerged firmly tethered to the white-knuckle viciousness of benchmark, Northern European black metal, while also exhibiting a profound affiliation with both classic, traditional heavy metal and the black magic of psychedelic repetition. Based around a core line-up of Ramstedt (guitar/vocals), drummer Marco Prij (also Cryptosis), rhythm guitarist Johan Bergebäck (Necrophobic) and bassist Tobias Cristiansson (Necrophobic, ex-Grave), In Aphelion have taken the uncompromising DIY route to their current status as new Century Media signees.

The atmosphere of Reaperdawn is a swirling maelstrom of obsidian sparkle and iridescent grime.

Reaperdawn is now available for pre-orders in standard CD jewelcase, gatefold black LP, and a limited Gatefold bloodred LP (red Vinyl), 300x via cmdistro.de and other retailers. Pre-orders can be found here.

Tracklisting:

"The Fields in Nadir"

"A Winter Moon's Gleam"

"When All Stellar Light Is Lost"

"The Darkening"

"They Fell under Blackened Skies"

"Further from the Sun"

"Reaperdawn"

"Aghori"

"A Winter Moon's Gleam" video:

"When All Stellar Light Is Lost" video:

Lineup:

Johan Bergebäck - guitars

Tobias Cristiansson - bass

Marco Prij - drums

Sebastian Ramstedt - vocals, guitars

(Photo - Leo Bergebaeck)