IN DYING LIGHTS Release Debut Album Born From The Shadows

Born From The Shadows is the full-length debut from German death/metalcore outfit, In Dying Lights. Often compared to bands like Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive, the band’s songs are built around emotional, powerful vocals and harmonized melodies that mix with breakdowns and catchy riffs.

In Dying Lights formed in 2016; Born From The Shadows is the follow up to their 2016 EP, Allure Of Darkness. The band promoted the debut with an extensive European tour alongside Ektomorf in October, showcasing that the band, and album, both continue their goal of delivering brutal breakdowns and catchy sing-along melodies that audiences and listeners go crazy for.

Lineup:

HK - Vocals

Felix Krell - Drums, Piano

Sascha Georg - Guitar

Dr. Stein - Guitar

Alexander Pizzi - Bass