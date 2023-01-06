IN FLAMES Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Featured On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's New Episode Of Coffee With Ola

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared his latest episode of Coffee With Ola. Check it out below.

Englund: " I had Chris Broderick over for an Coffee With Ola interview. What a gentlemen and killer guitar player. Got to see him perform the same evening with In Flames, too."

Topics of discussion include Dimebash, becoming a Swede, Nevermore, Megadeth, his approach to solos, Act Of Defiance and In Flames, gear and more.

Jackson Guitars recently released the latest episode in their Behind The Riff series. Watch below as Chris Broderick takes you through a 16th note intervallic riff in C#.

